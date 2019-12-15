Alexander Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway to become a new featherweight champion at UFC 245

Max Holloway faced Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington. The contest featured the defending featherweight king from the United States making his fourth title defense against the number one contender from Australia. The final pay-per-view fight card for 2019 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on December 15 (AEDT).

The championship bout went a full five-round distance. After 25 minutes of MMA battle the verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of the Australian competitor (48-47, 48-47, 50-45).

In addition, Volkanovski updated his record to 21-1 and extended his win streak to 18 straight victories. Holloway dropped to 21-5.

