Amanda Nunes defeats Germaine de Randamie to retain her bantamweight title at UFC 245

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes faced Germaine de Randamie in defense of her bantamweight title. The contest was featured on the UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington pay-per-view fight card held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 15 (AEST). In addition, the pair met for the second time.

Their first fight in 2013 was a three-round non-title encounter. The contest ended in favor of Nunes, who declared the win via first-round stoppage.

Their second fight went a full five-round distance. The verdict heard a unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45) in favor of the champion, who retained her belt.

Ultimately, two-weight champion (featherweight and bantamweight) Amanda Nunes made the fifth successful defense of her bantamweight belt and updated her record to 19-4. Former featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie dropped to 9-4, which snapped her five-fight win streak.

