Kamaru Usman defeats Colby Covington to retain his UFC welterweight title

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington squared off in the main event of UFC 245. The contest featured the defending welterweight champion up against former interim titleholder battling it out in the headliner of the final pay-per-view fight card for 2019. MMA event took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on December 15 (AEDT).

Both fighters entered the Octagon with 15-1 record. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Usman declared the win and retained his belt by TKO at 4:10 of the fifth and final round with punches. In addition he updated his record to 16-1. Covington dropped to 15-2.

THE WW KING. ?@Usman84kg with a victory that has never tasted so sweet! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/6S7yYLFmug — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski claimed UFC featherweight title against Max Holloway by unanimous decision to become a new champion. In addition, Amanda Nunes made the fifth successful defense of her bantamweight belt against Germaine de Randamie.

