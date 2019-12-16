Tyson Fury and Ben Davison part ways, SugarHill Steward new trainer

Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury meets the defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the rematch. The pair battles it out at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on February 23 (AEDT).

On Sunday Boxing trainer Ben Davison posted on social media that he and Fury part ways. The latter announced the name of his new coach, SugarHill Steward, today.

“Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER,” Davison wrote on Twitter.

“SugarHill” Steward, formerly known as Javan Hill, is the nephew of legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward. Fury made the announcement on Instagram.

“Getting the old team back up and running,” Fury wrote and tagged the profiles of SugarHill Steward and Andy Lee in the caption. “LET THE GAMES BEGIN.”

The first fight between Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) and Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018. The encounter went a full twelve-round distance and ended in a controversial split draw.

Prior facing off for the second time, both had to win a pair of interim bouts. Fury defeated Tom Schwarz via second-round TKO and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin. Wilder scored the first-round KO of Dominc Breazeale and KO’d Luis Ortiz in Round 7.