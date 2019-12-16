Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone square off in the main event of UFC 246. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT).
The event marks the return of Conor McGregor (21-4) who hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since October 2018 when he was submitted by the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) was last seen in action this past September when he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in Round 1.
The first promo video for UFC 246 hit the stream this past weekend over the course of blockbuster UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington (results).
Back in the saddle.
Earlier this month UFC President Dana White said that McGregor will earn his shot at lightweight title in the rematch against Nurmagomedov (28-0) if he beats Cerrone at welterweight.
“It’s a 155 fight that they [McGregor and Cerrone] are not cutting weight for,” White said (more to this here).
Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled for the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 19 (AEDT) in Brooklyn, NY. He recently said that he is not interested in rematch against McGregor unless the latter wins 10 fights in a row.
The list of other bouts expected on UFC 246 fight card can be found below. The matchups are yet to be officially announced by the promotion.
UFC 246 fight card
Main event
Welterweight Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Announced bouts
Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Women’s Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober
Featherweight Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly
Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Bantamweight Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Women’s Flyweight Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
Women’s Strawweight Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso