Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone square off in the main event of UFC 246. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT).

The event marks the return of Conor McGregor (21-4) who hasn’t stepped inside the Octagon since October 2018 when he was submitted by the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) was last seen in action this past September when he was stopped by Justin Gaethje in Round 1.

The first promo video for UFC 246 hit the stream this past weekend over the course of blockbuster UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington (results).

Earlier this month UFC President Dana White said that McGregor will earn his shot at lightweight title in the rematch against Nurmagomedov (28-0) if he beats Cerrone at welterweight.

“It’s a 155 fight that they [McGregor and Cerrone] are not cutting weight for,” White said (more to this here).

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled for the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson (25-3) on April 19 (AEDT) in Brooklyn, NY. He recently said that he is not interested in rematch against McGregor unless the latter wins 10 fights in a row.

The list of other bouts expected on UFC 246 fight card can be found below. The matchups are yet to be officially announced by the promotion.

UFC 246 fight card

Main event

Welterweight Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Announced bouts

Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Women’s Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Featherweight Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Women’s Strawweight Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso