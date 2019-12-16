Alexander Volkanovski dethroned Max Holloway to become a new featherweight champion in the co-main event of UFC 245 this past weekend in Las Vegas. The Australian mixed martial artist was declared the winner against his American opponent by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 50-45).

At the post-fight press conference UFC President Dana White was asked about the performance of the newly-crowned champion and the popularity of MMA in Australia.

“He looked good, and that market is massive for us,” White said.

Max Holloway (21-5) has reigned as the featherweight king for two and a half years. He took the interim belt in December 2016, and then earned the undisputed title in June next year.

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) is unbeaten in all 18 of his most recent outings (including the win against Holloway). Ten of his previous bouts were inside the Octagon, after he made a successful UFC debut in November 2016.

When asked if the Volkanovski vs. Holloway rematch makes sense, White responded “100%”.

“So maybe we do that rematch in Australia. I don’t just [saying] of the top of my head.”

The previous UFC event in Australia was held early October in Melbourne, where Israel Adesanya stopped Robert Whittaker to claim middleweight belt. The next visit of Ultimate Fighting Championship to Oceania is scheduled for February 23 with UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker held at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.