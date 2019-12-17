How to watch GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs Badr

Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari do their second battle this Sunday December 22 (AEDT). The contest features the defending heavyweight kickboxing champion up against K-1 legend in the rematch. The scheduled for five rounds title fight headlines GLORY Collision 2 “Unfinished Business”. The event takes place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

The pair first met late 2016. The non-title bout ended in the second round after Hari sustained arm injury, and Verhoeven was declared the winner by TKO.

Late last week FIGHTMAG reported international broadcast of GLORY Collision 2 live on UFC Fight Pass. Today the promotion announced that kickboxing fans can also watch the event on Dutch channel Veronica Televisie (via Twitter).

The time and date in Europe and the US is set for Saturday, December 21 at 9 pm CET / 3 pm ET (respectively).

According to the “how to watch” page on the promotion’s website, the first two portions of the card are also scheduled on InPlayer and on selected TV networks in several countries. Among everything, kickboxing devotees in Argentina can watch it on FOX Sports, while Belgium and France can witness the action on RMC Sport 4.

How to watch GLORY Collision 2 live online in Australia

The Australian kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Collision 2 on UFC Fight Pass. The date and time kicking off the action is set for Sunday, December 22 at 3 am AEDT. The complete schedule can be found below.

GLORY 74 SuperFight Series – Sunday, December 22 at 3:00 am AEDT.

GLORY: 75 Arnhem – Sunday, December 22 at 5:00 am AEDT.

GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs. Badr – Sunday, December 22 at 7:00 am AEDT.

In addition to the Rico vs Badr rematch, the event also features Alex Pereira making the fifth defense of his middleweight title against challenger Ertugrul Bayrak. The complete fight card can be found here.