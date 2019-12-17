Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa square off in the rematch tomorrow night (Dec. 18) at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Southbank. The pair first met late August in Bendigo, where the latter stopped his opponent in the ninth round to take WBA Oceania middleweight title.

Jeff Horn (19-2-1, 13 KO) is a former WBO welterweight champion, who claimed the title against famed Manny Pacquiao mid 2017. He retained the belt in his first title defense against Gary Corcoran, but then lost against the current champion Terence Crawford.

Horn returned with a quick KO against Anthony Mundine last November. This year to date he fought once only, which was the first devastating encounter with the same opponent he faces tomorrow night in his hometown, Brisbane.

Michael Zerafa (27-3-0, 16 KO) won two of his previous bouts, which includes the first victory against Horn in August and the second round KO against Les Sherrington this past April. Late last year the Melbourne boxer suffered the defeat by unanimous decision against Kell Brook, which snapped his eight-fight win streak.

The resume of Zerafa also includes the victories against Wade Ryan, Adam Harper, Yosuke Kirima, among others. Earlier in his career he earned WBA Oceania and Commonwealth super welterweight titles, and IBF Pan Pacific middleweight belt.

Weigh-in results

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted today (Tuesday, December 17). Jeff Horn was first to step on the scales, declaring 72.2 kg. Michael Zerafa weighed-in at 72.55 kg.

The bout is scheduled for ten rounds. WBO Oriental and WBA Oceania middleweight titles are on the line.

How to watch Horn vs Zerafa 2

The Australian boxing fans can watch the rematch between Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa live on Main Event on Foxtel. The date and time is set for Wednesday, December 18 at 7 pm AEDT.

Horn vs Zerafa 2 undercard

Horn vs Zerafa 2 headlines the fight card billed as “The Reckoning”. The co-main event features Liam Wilson up against Mauro Preouene in IBF super featherweight world youth title fight. The complete lineup can be found below.

Jeff Horn vs. Michael Zerafa

Liam Wilson vs. Mauro Perouene

Renold Quinlan vs. Tej Pratap Singh

Andrew Hunt vs. Czar Amonsot

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nurshahidah Roslie

Ben Horn vs. Billy Holland