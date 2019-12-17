Kamaru Usman wants to fight Georges St-Pierre

The reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (16-1) is fresh off the fifth-round stoppage win against Colby Covington. “The Nigerian Nightmare” recently spoke to TMZ Sports about who would he want to fight next, Conor McGregor and “BMF” titleholder Jorge Masvidal.

“Honestly, I am an equal opportunity kind of guy, I don’t really care who it is,” Kamaru Usman said.

“If I had to choose, of course I want Georges [St-Pierre]. I want GSP. One more win and I tie him for the most consecutive wins. And how sweet would it to be actually get that win of him.”

Widely considered as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time Georges St-Pierre (26-2) is officially retired. Former two-division UFC champion was last seen inside the Octagon in November 2017, when he claimed middleweight title against Michael Bisping. Earlier his career he twice won welterweight title and made nine successful championship defenses.

“And that’s could be extremely exciting fight, because I think we are the two hybrids of the welterweight division. Since the welterweight division has been going on, I think him and I are two hybrids.”

“When he came on the scene he could do it all. Systematically break guys down, make the fight look easy. I just think that I am a better level of that. I’ve got the power, I’ve got the cardio, I’ve got the strength, I’ve got the speed.”

“So, I think it’s a big big big fight. All due respect to Georges but I think I’d finish him,” he concluded.

Conor McGregor

Former two-division champion (featherweight and lightweight) Conor McGregor recently tweeted “145. 155. 170.” One can presume that the tweet is a hint that “The Notorious” is thinking to earn the third belt at welterweight, or perhaps it simply reflects on his upcoming bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

When asked whether he would be interested to fight “The Notorious” Usman responded “He must wanna die? I mean, what? He must wanna die.”

“That’s just not 45, 55. You saw what Khabib did to him. Like, oh my god. It wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor.”

“Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it, but nah, this is not what you want.”

“Sit down, little man, sit down. Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy.”

“BMF” titleholer Jorge Masvidal, next in line

Answering the question “does Masvidal interest you at all?”, Usman responded “Eh, who cares”.

“Honestly, I am being honest – if you are talking about the guy, who deserves a title shot – it’s Leon Edwards. This guy hasn’t lost since he fought me. [He] has been fighting tough guys and he is in the same position I was in over a year and a half ago.”

Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC on FOX 17 four years ago. Since than the latter won eight bouts in a row.

“He is the guy that I know he is tough and I recognize his talent for sure.”

Who is the next to challenge Kamaru Usman for his welterweight title is expected to be determined in the coming weeks.