Heavyweights Josh Barnett (35-8) and Ronny Markes (19-7) square off in the headliner of Bellator 235 “Salute the Troops” on December 21 (AEDT). MMA event kicks off the two-fight card schedule presented this weekend at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Also on the main card Toby Misech (11-7) faces off Erik Perez (19-6) at bantamweight, Alejandra Lara (8-3) takes on Veta Arteaga (5-3) at flyweight, and Tywan Claxton (5-1) meets Braydon Akeo (3-0) at featherweight. In addition, Joey Davis (6-0) and Chris Cisneros (19-10) do battle at welterweight. The complete Bellator Salute fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator Salute: Barnett vs Markes

MMA fans can watch Bellator 235 “Salute the Troops” on Paramount Network and DAZN. The US date and time is set for Friday, December 20 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT / 5 pm HST, which translates to Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm AEDT in Australia.

The preliminary card is scheduled on Bellator.com, DAZN and the Bellator Mobile App. MMA action (in the US) begins at 8:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm CT / 3:45 pm HST (Saturday, December 21 at 12:45 pm AEDT).

Bellator 235 fight card

Main Card

Heavyweight Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes

Bantamweight Toby Misech vs. Erik Perez

Flyweight Alejandra Lara vs. Veta Artega

Featherweight Tywan Claxton vs. Braydon Akeo

Welterweight Joey Davis vs. Chris Cisneros

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Cass Bell vs. Pierre Daguzan

Middleweight Ty Gwerder vs. Joseph Creer

180-pound catchweight Hunter Ewald vs. Brysen Bolohao