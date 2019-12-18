Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) defends her flyweight title against Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the headliner of Bellator 236 on December 22 (AEDT). The event is the second chapter of two back to back events the promotion presents this weekend at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In the co-main event A.J. McKee (15-0) and Derek Campos (20-9) square off in the first quarter-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. Also on the main card, Jason Jackson (10-4) faces Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) at welterweight, Juliana Velasquez (9-0) takes on Bruna Ellen (10-6) at flyweight, and Raufeon Stots (12-1) meets Cheyden Leialoha (7-1) at bantamweight. In addition, Nainoa Dung (3-0) and Zach Zane (13-9) do battle at lightweight. The complete Bellator 236 fight card can be found below.
How to Watch Bellator 236
MMA fans can watch Bellator 236 main card live and exclusively on DAZN. The US date and time is set for Saturday, December 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 5 pm HST, which translates to Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 pm AEDT in Australia.
The preliminary card is scheduled on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. MMA action (in the US) begins on Saturday, December 21 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm HST (Sunday, December 22 at 12:30 pm AEDT).
Fight Card
Main Card
Flyweight Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson
Featherweight A.J. McKee vs. Derek Campos
Welterweight Jason Jackson vs. Kiichi Kunimoto
Flyweight Julianna Velasquez vs. Bruna Ellen
Bantamweight Raufeon Stots vs. Cheyden Leialoha
Lightweight Nainoa Dung vs. Zach Zane
Preliminary Card
Lightweight Keoni Diggs vs. Scotty Hao
Featherweight Kai Kamaka III vs. Spencer Higa
Lightweight Dustin Barca vs. Brandon Pieper
Welterweight Ben Wilhelm vs. Keali’i Kanekoa
Bantamweight Swayne Makana Lunasco vs. Kaylan Gorospe
Flyweight Nate Yoshimura vs. Chas Dunhour