Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) defends her flyweight title against Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the headliner of Bellator 236 on December 22 (AEDT). The event is the second chapter of two back to back events the promotion presents this weekend at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the co-main event A.J. McKee (15-0) and Derek Campos (20-9) square off in the first quarter-final bout of featherweight World Grand Prix. Also on the main card, Jason Jackson (10-4) faces Kiichi Kunimoto (20-8-2, 1 NC) at welterweight, Juliana Velasquez (9-0) takes on Bruna Ellen (10-6) at flyweight, and Raufeon Stots (12-1) meets Cheyden Leialoha (7-1) at bantamweight. In addition, Nainoa Dung (3-0) and Zach Zane (13-9) do battle at lightweight. The complete Bellator 236 fight card can be found below.

How to Watch Bellator 236

MMA fans can watch Bellator 236 main card live and exclusively on DAZN. The US date and time is set for Saturday, December 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 5 pm HST, which translates to Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 pm AEDT in Australia.

The preliminary card is scheduled on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. MMA action (in the US) begins on Saturday, December 21 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm HST (Sunday, December 22 at 12:30 pm AEDT).

Fight Card

Main Card

Flyweight Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson

Featherweight A.J. McKee vs. Derek Campos

Welterweight Jason Jackson vs. Kiichi Kunimoto

Flyweight Julianna Velasquez vs. Bruna Ellen

Bantamweight Raufeon Stots vs. Cheyden Leialoha

Lightweight Nainoa Dung vs. Zach Zane

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Keoni Diggs vs. Scotty Hao

Featherweight Kai Kamaka III vs. Spencer Higa

Lightweight Dustin Barca vs. Brandon Pieper

Welterweight Ben Wilhelm vs. Keali’i Kanekoa

Bantamweight Swayne Makana Lunasco vs. Kaylan Gorospe

Flyweight Nate Yoshimura vs. Chas Dunhour