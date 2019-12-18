Alexander Volkanovski earned featherweight title this past weekend in Las Vegas and became the first ever Australia-born UFC champion. MMA fighter from New South Wales claimed the belt against former champion American Max Holloway by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 50-45).

On Wednesday “Blessed” issued a message on social media, praising Volkanovski on his performance.

“He was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters ranked below him,” Holloway captioned the post on Instagram. “When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of that belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist.”

“Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the lineup again.”

Volkanovski responded with “Respect!!” on Twitter.

Max Holloway (21-5) held UFC featherweight title for two and a half years. He took the interim belt in December 2016, and then claimed the undisputed title in June the following year.

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) is unbeaten in 18 previous outings (including the recent win against Holloway). Ten of his most recent bouts were inside the Octagon, after he made a successful UFC debut in November 2016.

At the UFC 245 post-fight press conference Dana White said that Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway might be squaring off in the rematch at the future in Australia.