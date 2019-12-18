Two WKN titles were contested at Invictus Arena 27 held this past Sunday (Dec. 15) at Palazzetto Guglielmo Fiorini in Rome, Italy.

In the main event the representative of the country-host Francesco Picca went up against David Ruiz Marrero of Spain. The pair squared off in a five-round battle with WKN European super lightweight title a stake. The championship bout went a full distance.

The verdict on the night announced a draw, in accordance with the judges scorecards. The determined error resulted in the bout declared a no contest. The title remains vacant. The competitors have an opportunity to meet in the rematch (via WKN statement).

In the co-main event another local athlete, Alessandro Moretti face off Abramo Abderrahim of Morocco. The pair battled it out for WKN International super featherweight belt. The contest ended in the second round in favor of the guest, who took the win as well as the belt by way of knockout.

Abramo Abderrahim takes WKN International super featherweight title via second-round stoppage against Alessandro Moretti #InvictusArena 27 pic.twitter.com/Lmdd64ZQLz — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) December 18, 2019

Invictus Arena 27 was presented by Riccardo Lecca. The undercard featured a series of bouts with local and international competitors. The event was the sixth visit of World Kickboxing Network to Italy for 2019.

