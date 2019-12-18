Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa 2 airs live on Main Event on Wednesday, December 18. The contest headlines the fight card titled “The Reckoning” taking place at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Southbank.

Their first encounter was held this past August in Bendigo. Zerafa came out victorious by way of TKO in the ninth round to take WBA Oceania middleweight title. Horn triggered the immediate rematch clause and the pair meets for the second time.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. WBA Oceania and WBO Oriental middleweight titles are on the line.

Jeff Horn (19-2-1, 13 KO) is a former WBA welterweight champion, who claimed the belt against Manny Pacquiao in 2017. He lost the title in his second championship defense against the current king in the division Terence Crawford in June last year.

In addition to the strap earned in the first fight with Horn, Michael Zerafa (27-3-0, 16 KO) also held WBA Oceania and Commonwealth super welterweight titles, and IBF Pan Pacific middleweight belt.

How to watch Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa rematch

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa 2 live on Main Event on Foxtel. The date and time is set for Wednesday, December 18 at 7 pm AEDT.

Replay is on Thursday, December 19 at 1 am and then every 6 hours from 12 pm.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted on Tuesday. Both competitors made the required limit.

The Glove Drama

“The glove drama, according to Zerafa’s manager, Brendan Bourke: Zerafa’s gloves came in yesterday, but Horn’s didn’t arrive until today. After seeing both pairs of gloves, Glenn Rushton said he liked Zerafa’s better, and wants to use Zerafa’s second pair 1/2,” Brendan Bradford reported.

So, Jeff Horn will be wearing gloves that say ‘Zerafa’ in big writing on the thumb. #HornZerafa #boxing pic.twitter.com/QNJ3MowTLV — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) December 18, 2019

The Horn vs Zerafa 2 undercard features a series of bouts with local and international competitors. In the co-main event Liam Wilson and Mauro Perouene battle it out for IBF super featherweight world youth title. The complete fight card can be found below.

Fight Results

Stay tuned for fight results and live updates.

MAIN EVENT

Horn started the action, but got cut as early as in Round 1. He also appeared dominant in the second round. Zerafa won the third. Both seemed to start getting tired in Round 4, yet it was after Horn.

Horn also won both the fifth and sixth rounds, but was warned again in Round 5 for hitting behind the head. He continued the pressure in the seventh. Zerafa tried to turn it around and might have taken the round. The fast pace through round eight slowed Horn down.

Zerafa almost stopped Horn in the ninth round, who seemed to be done. The referee checked on his cut, which also gave him time to recover. He came back and knocked Zerafa down twice on the last minute.

The final round went the distance. The verdict heard a 94-94, 98-90, 97-92 decision in favor of Horn.

Liam Wilson controlled the IBF super featherweight world youth title fight against Mauro Perouene. Perouene was cut, while Wilson was throwing bombs. Nevertheless the encounter went a full ten-round distance, which was a war. The verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of Wilson.

Renold Quinlan and Tej Pratap Singh went a full eight-round distance at 75 kg cathweight. The latter took the win by majority decision. Andrew Hunt came out victorious from his eight-round welterweight matchup against Czar Amonsot by unanimous decision.

Women’s six-round catchweight battle between Nurshahidah Roslie and Cherneka Johnson ended in favor of the latter, who scored a unanimous decision to rematch undefeated in 13 professional outings. Jeff Horn’s brother, Ben Horn defeated Billy Holland also by unanimous decision after four rounds.

Middleweight / 10 rounds

Jeff Horn def. Michael Zerafa by majority decision (94-94, 98-90, 97-92)

Super Featherweight / 10 rounds

Liam Wilson def. Mauro Perouene (100-89 x2, 99-90)

75 kg catchweight / 8 rounds

Tej Pratap Singh def. Renold Quinlan by majority decision (77-75, 78-74, 76-76)

Welterweight / 8 rounds

Andrew Hunt def. Czar Amonsot by unanimous decision (80-72 x3)

57 kg catchweight / 6 rounds

Cherneka Johnson def. Nurshahidah Roslie by unanimous decision

Welterweight / 4 rounds

Ben Horn def. Billy Holland by unanimous decision (40-36 x3)