Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa squared off in the rematch on Wednesday, December 18 live on Main Event. The contest, billed as “The Reckoning”, took place at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Southbank.

The pair first met in August in Bendigo, where Zerafa claimed the ninth-round stoppage win, as well as WBA Oceania middleweight title.

Their second fight was for WBA Oceania and WBO Oriental middleweight titles. The scheduled for ten rounds encounter went a full distance.

Horn was cut in the opening round, yet put on a pressure through round eight. Zerafa almost stopped him in Round 9, but Brisbane boxer returned a favor with two knockdowns on the last minute. After ten rounds Horn was awarded a majority decision 94-94, 98-90, 97-92.

Ultimately, former WBA World welterweight champion Jeff Horn updated his record to 20-2-1, 13 KO and took the revenge. Michael Zerafa dropped to 27-4-0, 16 KO.

