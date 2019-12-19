The second from last Fight Weekend for 2019 brings us a number of world-class events in all disciplines of combat sports, such as boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and Muay Thai. The selection includes two back to back shows presented by Bellator MMA, GLORY Collision 2, UFC Busan, PBC on FOX and Thai Fight.

Among the bouts, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her Bellator flyweight title against Kate Jackson. Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo square off in WBC super welterweight championship rematch. Another rematch, features Rico Verhoeven up against Badr Hari in defense of GLORY heavyweight title.

The event schedule and broadcast details can be found below. Check local time with the respective providers.

Weekend in Combat Sports

Bellator Salute

Barnett vs. Markes

Date: December 20, 2019

Place: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Broadcast: Paramount Network and DAZN

PBC on FOX

Harrison vs. Charlo 2

Date: December 21, 2019

Place: Ontario, California

Venue: Toyota Arena

Broadcast: Fox Sports

UFC Fight Night 165

Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie

Date: December 21, 2019

Place: Busan, South Korea

Venue: Sajik Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Bellator 236

Macfarlane vs. Jackson

Date: December 21, 2019

Place: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena

Broadcast: DAZN

GLORY Collision 2

Rico vs. Badr 2

Date: December 21, 2019

Place: Arnhem, Netherlands

Venue: GelreDome

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Thai Fight Thai Fest in Patong

Date: December 21, 2019

Place: Patong, Thailand

Venue: The Myth Patong

Broadcast: Channel 3, Channel 33, Live TV