The second from last Fight Weekend for 2019 brings us a number of world-class events in all disciplines of combat sports, such as boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and Muay Thai. The selection includes two back to back shows presented by Bellator MMA, GLORY Collision 2, UFC Busan, PBC on FOX and Thai Fight.
Among the bouts, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her Bellator flyweight title against Kate Jackson. Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo square off in WBC super welterweight championship rematch. Another rematch, features Rico Verhoeven up against Badr Hari in defense of GLORY heavyweight title.
The event schedule and broadcast details can be found below. Check local time with the respective providers.
Weekend in Combat Sports
Bellator Salute
Barnett vs. Markes
Date: December 20, 2019
Place: Honolulu, Hawaii
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Broadcast: Paramount Network and DAZN
PBC on FOX
Harrison vs. Charlo 2
Date: December 21, 2019
Place: Ontario, California
Venue: Toyota Arena
Broadcast: Fox Sports
UFC Fight Night 165
Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie
Date: December 21, 2019
Place: Busan, South Korea
Venue: Sajik Arena
Broadcast: ESPN+
Bellator 236
Macfarlane vs. Jackson
Date: December 21, 2019
Place: Honolulu, Hawaii
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
Broadcast: DAZN
GLORY Collision 2
Rico vs. Badr 2
Date: December 21, 2019
Place: Arnhem, Netherlands
Venue: GelreDome
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Thai Fight Thai Fest in Patong
Date: December 21, 2019
Place: Patong, Thailand
Venue: The Myth Patong
Broadcast: Channel 3, Channel 33, Live TV