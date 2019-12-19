Canadian mixed martial artist Rory MacDonald exists Bellator MMA. Former welterweight champion has signed with Professional Fighters League and is expected to make his debut in 2020, ESPN reported. “The Red King” will continue his career as welterweight, competing for PFL’s title and $1 million grand prize.

Rory MacDonald (21-6, 1 NC) was last seen in action late October when he faced Douglas Lima in the final of Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The latter won the fight and took the revenge by unanimous decision to become a new champion.

L-R: Rory MacDonald in his fight against Douglas Lima in October 2019 | Pic: Supplied/Bellator MMA

Prior to that MacDonald retained the belt by unanimous decision against Neiman Gracie and via majority draw with Jon Fitch. In September last year the 30-year-old fighter attempted to become two-division champion challenging then middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi, yet was stopped in the second round. He initially took the welterweight strap by unanimous decision against Douglas Lima early 2018.

Earlier in his career MacDonald contested for UFC welterweight title, but fell short against Robbie Lawler, who took the win via fifth-round TKO. His resume includes the wins against Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, among others.

The date, place and opponent for Rory MacDonald in his PFL debut is yet to be announced.