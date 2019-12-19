The final UFC Fight Night for 2019 takes place at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea this Saturday, December 21. MMA event on ESPN+ features the 13-fight bill.

In the main event Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung square off at featherweight. The co-main event is a light heavyweight encounter between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic.

Also on the card Doo Ho Choi faces Charles Jourdain at featherweight, Da Un Jung meets Mike Rodriguez at light heavyweight, and Jun Yong Park goes up against Marc-Andre Barriault at middleweight. In addition, Kyung Ho Kang and Liu Pingyuan do battle at bantamweight.

The main card is scheduled for 9 pm AEDT, following the preliminary card, kicking off the action on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, at 6 pm AEDT. The complete lineup for UFC Busan can be found below.

UFC Fight Night 165 fight card

Main Card

Featherweight Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light Heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Light Heavyweight Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Bantamweight Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser

Featherweight Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian

Lightweight Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matthew Schnell

Bantamweight Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Womens’s Strawweight Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

Bantamweight Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit