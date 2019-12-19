The final UFC Fight Night for 2019 takes place at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea this Saturday, December 21. MMA event on ESPN+ features the 13-fight bill.
In the main event Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung square off at featherweight. The co-main event is a light heavyweight encounter between Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic.
Also on the card Doo Ho Choi faces Charles Jourdain at featherweight, Da Un Jung meets Mike Rodriguez at light heavyweight, and Jun Yong Park goes up against Marc-Andre Barriault at middleweight. In addition, Kyung Ho Kang and Liu Pingyuan do battle at bantamweight.
The main card is scheduled for 9 pm AEDT, following the preliminary card, kicking off the action on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, at 6 pm AEDT. The complete lineup for UFC Busan can be found below.
UFC Fight Night 165 fight card
Main Card
Featherweight Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung
Light Heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Featherweight Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain
Light Heavyweight Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez
Middleweight Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Bantamweight Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan
Preliminary Card
Heavyweight Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser
Featherweight Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian
Lightweight Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
Flyweight Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matthew Schnell
Bantamweight Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Womens’s Strawweight Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos
Bantamweight Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit