Earlier this year the Ultimate Fighting Championship signed a multi-year deal with ESPN that all its pay-per-view fight cards will be available exclusively on ESPN Plus in the US until 2025. The price was dropped from US $64.99 to US $59.99.

Kicking off the next year with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on January 19 (AEDT) the price is going up. The first PPV fight card for 2020 features the return of Conor McGregor, who goes up against Donald Cerrone at welterweight.

“This price change represents a return to the price that UFC fans traditionally paid, prior to ESPN+ decreasing the PPV price for most of 2019,” ESPN rep told Variety regarding the US $5 per event price jump.

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC pay-per-view events on Main Event on Foxtel. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone is already featured on its schedule for January 19, 2020 at 2pm AEDT. The price is yet to be set.

To date US $64.99 is approximately AU $94.46.