Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari go head to head for the second time this Sunday, December 22 (AEDT). The pair meets in the scheduled for five rounds rematch with GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight title on the line. The contest, billed as “Collision 2: Unfinished Business, takes place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Their first (non-title) bout was held three years ago, when Verhoeven took the second-round TKO win due to arm injury to Hari.

Rico Verhoeven (55-10, 16 KO) is a reigning GLORY heavyweight champion, who makes the ninth defense of his title. “The King of Kickboxing” earned the belt mid 2014, after winning the four-man world championship tournament a year earlier.

Badr Hari (106-13, 92 KO) is a former K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight champion. The resume of “Golden Boy” includes dozen of victories against some of the most notable kickboxers of all time.

The “Countdown to Collision 2” full video recently hit the stream. The episode rewinds the first fight between Verhoeven and Hari, kick off press conference for the rematch, preview from both competitors, and more.

Among everything, Verhoeven said that Hari won’t last for five rounds and that the the win will seal his legacy. Hari reflected back on his knockouts against the likes of Semmy Schilt, Alistair Overeem, Peter Aers and Ray Sefo, saying he can’t be impressed by Verhoeven who wins the fights by decision.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs Badr live online on UFC Fight Pass. Additional information has been previously announced and can be found here.