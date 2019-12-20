The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at Bellator “Salute the Troops”. The event kicks off two back to back fight cards held this weekend at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the main event Josh Barnett and Ronny Markes square off at heavyweight. The athletes tipped the scales at 251.6 and 250, respectively.

Toby Misech missed bantamweight limit showing 141.4. His opponent Erik Perez weighed-in at 135.2. The bout serves as the co-main event.

Alejandra Lara also came-in heavy, showing 126.8. Her opponent Veta Artega made the required flyweight limit, 125.7.

The complete Bellator Salute fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator “Salute the Troops” live on Paramount Network. The date and time in the US is set for Friday, December 20 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT / 5 pm HST, which translates to Saturday, December 21 at 2:00 pm AEDT in Australia. The preliminary card is available on Bellator.com and Bellator Mobile App, starting at 8:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm CT / 3:45 pm HST (Saturday, December 21 at 12:45 pm AEDT).

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

Josh Barnett (251.6) vs. Ronny Markes (250)

Toby Misech (141.4)* vs. Erik Perez (135.2)

Alejandra Lara (126.8)* vs. Veta Artega (125.7)

Tywan Claxton (145.6) vs. Braydon Akeo (145.6)

Joey Davis (170.3) vs. Chris Cisneros (170.7)

Preliminary Card (DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App)

Cass Bell (135.5) vs. Pierre Daguzan (135.8)

Ty Gwerder (183.6) vs. Joseph Creer (184)

Hunter Ewald (177.8) vs. Brysen Bolohao (180)

*Missed weight.