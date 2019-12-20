Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KO) has relinquished WBO light heavyweight belt. The 29-year-old Mexican boxing super star vacated the title “in order to “comply with the World Boxing Organization’s prohibition against its champions holding titles from other sanctioning organizations in multiple weight classes,” ESPN reported.

Alvarez is a reigning WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, The Ring and lineal middleweight champion and WBA (Regular) super middleweight champion. He claimed WBO light heavyweight strap by knockout in the eleventh round against then defending and now former champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO) at MGM Grand early November.

“I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country. I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class,” Saul Alvarez stated.

As such, “Canelo”, who is already a four-division world champion, can compete in any division he chooses. Moreover, as per agreement with WBO, he can be a mandatory title challenger to the organization’s champion in any weight class.

Sault “Canelo” Alvarez is widely considered as one of the greatest boxers of the current era of “The Sweet Science”. Prior dethroning Kovalev, he has cemented his name as the middleweight king, including a successful championship defense, two title bouts with Gennady Golovkin, the light middleweight and super middleweight belts, among everything.