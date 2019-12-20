GLORY Collision 2 features a highly anticipated rematch between the defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and K-1 legend Badr Hari. Kickboxing event takes place at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 22 (AEDT) live on UFC Fight Pass.

Also on the card Alex Pereira makes the fifth defense of his middleweight title against Ertugrul Bayrak. The complete fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Collision 2 weigh-ins live on December 20 at 10pm AEDT on the YouTube channel of the promotion.

Fight Card

Main Card

Rico Verhoeven (118.2 kg) vs. Badr Hari (110.9 kg)

Luis Tavares (94.3 kg) vs. Stephane Susperregui (93.7 kg)

Mohammed Jaraya (69.6 kg) vs. Massaro Glunder (69.8 kg)

Zakaria Zouggary (64.6 kg) vs. Asa Ten Pow (64.8 kg)

GLORY 74 Arnhem

Alex Pereira (85.3 kg) vs. Ertugrul Bayrak (85 kg)

Serhiy Adamchuk (64.5 kg) vs. Aleksei Ulianov (64.8 kg)

Michael Duut (94.8 kg) vs. Ariel Machado (94.1 kg)

Itay Gershon (69.6 kg) vs. Li Sanjin (69.2 kg)

GLORY 74 SuperFight Series

Jahfarr Wilnis (112.3 kg) vs. Antonio Plazibat (107.7 kg)

Donovan Wisse (84.7 kg) vs. Cesar Almeida (84.8 kg)

Cihad Kepenek (112 kg) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (105.4 kg)

Kevin van Heeckeren (84 kg) vs. Ulric Bokeme (84.6 kg)

Yi Xu (54.8 kg) vs. Rebekah Irwin (54.5 kg)

How to watch GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs Badr in Australia

The Australian kickboxing fans can watch the event live on UFC Fight Pass. The date and time is set for Sunday, December 22 at 3am AEDT. The complete schedule is presented below. The details for international broadcast can be found here.

GLORY 74 SuperFight Series – Sunday, December 22 at 3am AEDT.

GLORY: 75 Arnhem – Sunday, December 22 at 5am AEDT.

GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs. Badr – Sunday, December 22 at 7 am AEDT.