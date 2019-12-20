UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington used to be friends. The things changed apparently when Covington didn’t pay Masvidal’s coach after he defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018.

“My initial thing was just to break his face,” the “BMF” titleholder Jorge Masvidal said on The Jim Rome Show today. “My coach said ‘that’s gonna probably get you in jail and you have a fight [so it’s not worth it]. So let’s let the universe take care of him’.”

“His exact words were ‘we will get him on a prize ring and break his jaw’. Somebody [already] beat him and his jaw is broken.”

Colby Covington (15-2) challenged Kamaru Usman (16-1) for UFC welterweight title last weekend in Las Vegas. The contest ended 10 seconds in the fifth round in favor of the champion, who took the win by TKO. At the post-fight press conference Dana White that “Chaos” suffered broken jaw and was admitted to the hospital.

Masvidal also spoke Covington’s persona in the UFC, saying he does says things to get a reaction from people.

“His whole career is based on getting a rise out of people for likes and a paycheck. The guys is a clown. He got what he deserved,” he concluded.

Jorge Masvidal (35-13) is riding the three-fight win streak, winning all three of his previous bouts prior to the final horn. Early last month he took the win as well as the “Baddest Mother F*cker” belt via the third-round (doctor’s) stoppage against Nate Diaz. In July he KO’d Ben Askren five seconds in the first round with flying knee, following the second-round KO of Darren Till in March.