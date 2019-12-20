The final Thai Fight card for 2019 takes place at The Myth Patong on Phuket Island on Saturday, December 21. The event features a series of international bouts and the finals of knockout tournaments in Muay Thai and Kard Chuek, where instead of boxing gloves the rope is used around hand and forearm. The King’s Trophies are up for grabs. Famed Saenchai battles it out on the night.

In his previous bout in November Saenchai (313-49-2) stopped Alejandro Amicucci in the first round. Riding the 50-fight streak, he faces Tophik Abdullaev of Georgia in the final of 70 kg Muay Thai tournament. The complete lineup can be found below.

How to watch Thai Fight Patong: Saenchai vs Tophik Abdullaev

Muay Thai fans can watch Thai Fight Thai Fest in Patong live at the venue, as well as on several TV networks and online. The announced date and time (local) is set for Saturday, December 21 from 6pm to 8pm, and from 11pm to 12:30am (Dec. 22) on Channel 3, Channel 33 in Thailand. The online broadcast is scheduled on LINE TV and the promotion’s channel on YouTube. Doors open at 4pm.

Fight Card

70 kg Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Tophik Abdullaev.

70 kg Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong vs. Gabriel Mazzetti.

67 kg Petch-Samui Lukjaoporongtom vs. Amir Naseri.

81 kg Tengnueng Sitjesairoong vs. Cyrus Washington.

69 kg P.T.T. V.Rujirawong vs. Kofi Tukama.

71 kg Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom vs. Adaylton Freitas.

67 kg Samingdej Lukjaoporongtom vs. Mavlud Tupiev.

74 kg Chanajon P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym vs. Nayanesh Ayman.

84 kg Peter Denman vs. Krystof Lewczyszyn.