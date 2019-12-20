The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night 165. MMA event on ESPN+ takes place at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea on December 21.

Both main event fighters Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung tipped the scales at 146, making the required featherweight limit. Light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic both came in at 206 for their co-main event bout.

The complete UFC Busan fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

The preliminary card kicks off the action live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass on Saturday, September 21 at 6 pm AEDT. The main card is scheduled for 9 pm AEDT.

UFC Busan fight card

Main card (ESPN+ / 9 pm AEDT)

Frankie Edgar (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Charles Jourdain (146)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Mike Rodriguez (206)

Marc-Andre Barriault (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (136)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / 6 pm AEDT)

Tanner Boser (246) vs. Ciryl Gane (249)

Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Suman Mokhtarian (145)

Dong Hyun Ma (156) vs. Omar Morales (156)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Raoni Barcelos (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Miranda Granger (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Ryan Benoit (136)