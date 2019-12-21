Bellator 235 took place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 21 (AEDT). MMA event, titled “Salute the Troops”, was the kick off of two back to back fight cards that the promotion presents this weekend at the same venue.

The headline bout was expected to feature a heavyweight battle between Ronny Markes and Josh Barnett. The contest fell off on the fight day after the latter wasn’t cleared by Hawaii State Boxing Commission “due to severe illness” (via Twttier).

The catchweight bout between Erik Perez and Toby Misech headlined the show instead. The latter claimed the win in 54 seconds of the first round. The complete Bellator Salute results can be found below.

The next event is scheduled for December 22 (AEDT). The headline-bout features the defending flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane up against Kate Jackson.

Bellator Salute results

Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes – cancelled.

Toby Misech def. Erik Perez by KO (R1 at 0:54).

Alejandra Lara def. Veta Artega by unanimous decision (30-26 x3).

Tywan Claxton def. Braydon Akeo by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Joey Davis def. Chris Cisneros by TKO (TKO, R1 at 3:55).

Cass Bell def. Pierre Daguzan by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28).

Joseph Creer def. Ty Gwerder by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-26).

Hunter Ewald def. Brysen Bolohao by submission (RNC, R1 at 1:42).