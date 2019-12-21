Bellator 236 is the second part of two fight cards held this weekend at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

The defending flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) came in at 124.8. Her opponent Kate Jackson declared 124.4. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout serves as the main event.

A.J. McKee (15-0) and Derek Campos (20-9) weighed-in at 144.6 and 144.9, respectively. The quarterfinal bout of Bellator featherweight World Grand Prix serves as the co-main event.

Swayne Makana Lunasco missed bantamweight limit, showing 142.8 for her bout against Kaylan Gorospe, who was 135.9. The complete fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

MMA fans can watch the main card of Bellator 236 live and exclusively on DAZN. The date and time in the US is set for Saturday, December 21 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 5 pm HST. In Australia this coverts to Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card kicks off the action on Saturday, December 21 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm HST (Sunday, December 22 at 12:30 pm AEDT) on on Bellator.com, DAZN and Bellator Mobile App.

Bellator 236 fight card

Main Card (DAZN)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Kate Jackson (124.4)

A.J. McKee (144.6) vs. Derek Campos (144.9)

Jason Jackson (170.6) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (170.1)

Julianna Velasquez (125.1) vs. Bruna Ellen (125.8)

Raufeon Stots (135.7) vs. Cheyden Leialoha (135.7)

Nainoa Dung (155.7) vs. Zach Zane (155.9)

Preliminary Card (DAZN, Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App)

Keoni Diggs (155.8) vs. Scotty Hao (155.2)

Kai Kamaka III (145.9) vs. Spencer Higa (145)

Dustin Barca (153.3) vs. Brandon Pieper (156)

Ben Wilhelm (168.4) vs. Keali’i Kanekoa (168.2)

Swayne Makana Lunasco (142.8)* vs. Kaylan Gorospe (135.9)

Nate Yoshimura (125.3) vs. Chas Dunhour (125.6)

*Missed weight.