Henry Cejudo has relinquished UFC flyweight belt. The division’s top contenders Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo are expected to contest for a vacant title at the UFC Norfolk event scheduled for March 1 (AEDT), BJ Penn reported.

Henry Cejudo (15-2) claimed UFC flyweight title by split decision against former champion Demetrious Johnson in August last year. He made one successful defense in January by TKO in the first round against T.J. Dillashaw. This past June the Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling took the UFC strap in the bantamweight division via third-round TKO of Marlon Moraes, and became champion in two weight classes.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5) is riding the three-fight win streak. In June he stopped Jussier Formiga in the second round, following the win by unanimous decision against Dustin Ortiz. Last November he stopped Alex Perez in the first round. He is currently ranked No.1 in the flyweight class of the UFC.

Deiveson Figueiredo Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) won two of his previous bout. Mid October he submitted Tim Elliott in the first round. In July he earned a unanimous decision against Alexandre Pantoja. He is ranked No. 3.

“Triple C” recently said he was “OK with leaving the sport” if he didn’t receive the paycheck he received wasn’t right. After relinquishing the flyweight title, Cejudo currently remains the 135-pound UFC champion.