The crowd wasn’t happy at today’s boxing match on DAZN between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The pair squared off at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ on December 21 (AEDT).

The scheduled for twelve rounds encounter ended prior to the final bell. During the break after the fifth the referee asked Chavez Jr. whether he wanted to continue. The latter responded “No”.

It was unclear at that point what made Chavez Jr. quit. It appears that he either suffered broken hand or nose. It was also the second time when he retired in between the rounds, following his encounter with Andrzej Fonfara in April 2015.

Unhappy crowd started throwing things in the ring. The winner wasn’t announced, as Michael Buffer left the ring.

Chavez Jr. also left the ring, being covered by the boxing ring cards to protect him from objects thrown from the crowd. Hollywood celebrity Mickey Rourke was seen helping.

Former multiple world champion in three weight classes, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. seemed to be devastated.

Former IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs updated his record to 36-3, 30 KO. His three losses came from hands of famed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin in 2019 and 2017 (respectively), and Dmitry Pirog back in 2010.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. dropped to 51-4-1, 1 NC.

In the post-fight interview Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. said his opponent fought dirty. He said he was headbutted and elbowed and got his nose fractured, and referee didn’t do anything about it.

Chavez Jr., who missed weight by almost five pounds, also apologized to fans and said he would want to meet Jacobs in the rematch.