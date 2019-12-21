GLORY Collision 2: Everything you need to know

Collision 2 takes place at the 31,000 sold out GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on December 22 (AEDT). The fight card comprises a total of 13 bouts with 2 titles contested on the night. The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the main event Rico Verhoeven makes the ninth defense of his GLORY heavyweight title against Badr Hari. The pair meets in a highly anticipated rematch of their first fight held three years ago. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the night, Alex Pereira makes the fifth defense of his GLORY middleweight belt against Ertugrul Bayrak. The title bout is also scheduled for five rounds.

The rest of the card features a series of three-round bouts with local and international competitors. The roster includes the likes of former World Kickboxing Network heavyweight champion Stephane Susperregui, former GLORY featherweight champion Serhiy Adamchuk, to name a couple. The complete fight card can be found below.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. All athletes made the required limit. Both title bouts are official.

Rico vs Badr 2

Dutch Rico Verhoeven (55-10, 16 KO) is a reigning GLORY heavyweight champion. “The King of Kickboxing” earned the belt in 2014, after winning the four-man world championship tournament a year earlier.

Moroccan-Dutch Badr Hari (106-13, 92 KO) is a former K-1 and It’s Showtime heavyweight champion. “The Golden Boy” is widely considered as one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers of all time.

Verhoeven and Hari first met in December 2016. The scheduled for three rounds non-title bout ended in the second round. Hari sustained arm injury and Verhoeven took the win by TKO.

How to watch Collision 2

While the attendees can witness the action as it happens at the venue, kickboxing fans can watch GLORY Collision 2 live online on UFC Fight Pass. The undercard is also scheduled on various TV networks in selected countries and on inPlayer.

The main fight card date and time in Europe is set for Saturday, December 21 at 9 pm CET. The US broadcast is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 3 pm ET.

In Australia Collision 2 airs on Sunday, December 22 at 7 am AEDT on UFC Fight Pass.

The international broadcast details for GLORY 74 SuperFight Series, GLORY 74 Arnhem and GLORY Collision 2 can be found here.

Fight Card

Check back soon for GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs. Badr results.

Rico Verhoeven vs. Badr Hari

Luis Tavares vs. Stephane Susperregui

Mohammed Jaraya vs. Massaro Glunder

Zakaria Zouggary vs. Asa Ten Pow

Alex Pereira vs. Ertugrul Bayrak

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov

Michael Duut vs. Ariel Machado

Itay Gershon vs. Li Sanjin

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Antonio Plazibat

Donovan Wisse vs. Cesar Almeida

Cihad Kepenek vs. Nordine Mahieddine

Kevin van Heeckeren vs. Ulric Bokeme

Yi Xu vs. Rebekah Irwin