Kickboxing events in Italy and Argentina have been added to WKN schedule for 2020, making it a total of six shows set to date. The organization announced its return to Sardinia, a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, and South American Capital of Kickboxing, Argentina.

Alessio Corona and Vladimiro Laghi will battle it out for WKN Italian welterweight title on January 25, 2020. The event takes place at Palazzetto Via Olimpia in Sinnai, Metropolitan City of Cagliari. Over the years, Sardinia accommodated a number of world-class events in Oristano and Iglesias.

Estrellas de Acero 6 continues WKN Argentinian series of amateur tournaments aimed to help build a new generation. The event takes place at I.C.D. Pedro Echagüe in Portela, Buenos Aires on April 5, 2020. The previous installment held in November gathered over 300 participants.

Argentina also highly anticipates “El Gran Desafio” scheduled for April 18 at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. The event features former WBA champion in two weight classes Marcos “El Chino” Maidana (35-5, 31 KO) up against former World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion Jorge “Acero” Cali.

The current (as of writing) WKN event schedule can be found below.

Corona vs. Laghi

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Sinnai, Sardinia, Italy

Venue: Palazzetto Via Olimpia

Galavecer Bojovych Sportov

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia

Venue: Sportova Hala Povazska Bystrica

BFS 2 Nimes

Date: March 14, 2020

Place: Nimes, France

Venue: Pablo Neruda

Esrellas de Acero 6

Date: April 5, 2020

Place: Portela, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: I.C.D. Pedro Echagüe

El Gran Desafio

Date: April 18, 2020

Place: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Movistar Arena

Against the Ropes 2

Date: April 25, 2020

Place: Fraserburgh, Scotland

Venue: Fraserburgh Leisure Centre