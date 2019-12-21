Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo square off in WBC super welterweight championship rematch on December 22 (AEDT). The contest headlines the PBC on FOX fight card taking place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The pair first met in December last year at Barclays Center in New York City. After twelve rounds Harrison (28-2, 21 KO) was awarded a unanimous decision and dethroned Charlo (32-1, 16 KO), who suffered the first defeat in his professional boxing career.

The current titleholder hasn’t fought since their first bout. The former champion scored the third-round KO of Jorge Cota this past June.

At the official weigh-in ceremony Charlo wad first to step on the scales showing 153.4. Harrison weighed-in at 153.2. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

How to watch Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo 2

While attendees can witness the action at the venue, boxing fans can watch Harrison vs. Charlo 2 live on FOX.

The US date and time for main event is set for Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm ET, following the undercard kicking off the action at 6 pm ET on FS1. In Australia this converts to Sunday, December 22 at 12:00 pm AEDT for main event, with the undercard starting at 10 pm AEDT.

Tony Harrison (c) vs. Jermell Charlo 2 for WBC super welterweight title, 12 rounds.