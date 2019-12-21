The final UFC Fight Night for 2019 features a total of 13 bouts on December 21. MMA event on ESPN+ takes place at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

In the main event Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung square off at featherweight. In the co-main event Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakic do battle at light heavyweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted on Friday. All fighters made the required limit.

The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm AEDT. The main card is scheduled for 9 pm AEDT.

Check back soon for UFC Busan results presented below.

UFC Fight Night 165: Busan results

Main Card

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic.

Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain.

Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez.

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Jun Yong Park.

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan.

Preliminary Card

Tanner Boser vs. Ciryl Gane.

Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian.

Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell.

Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov.

Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos.

Heili Alateng vs. Ryan Benoit.