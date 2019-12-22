Rico Verhoeven takes the second win by TKO against Badr Hari due to injury

Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari squared off for the second time last night (Dec. 22 AEDT) at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The contest headlined GLORY Collision 2: Unfinished Business live on UFC Fight Pass.

The pair first met in December 2016 in a three-round non-title bout. Verhoeven took the win by TKO in the second round, after Hari sustained arm injury.

Their second, scheduled for five rounds championship bout, also ended prior to the final bell. The rematch featured the defending GORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven up against K-1 legend Badr Hari.

The 30,000 crowd at the stadium and spectators around the World saw the return of “Golden Boy” who dropped “The King of Kickboxing” in the first round with right hand. Verhoeven was counted for the first time in his GLORY run. Hari won the round.

The champion opened up in the second round throwing power punches and leg kicks. The challenger fought back, working levels and throwing bombs of his own. Verhoeven seemed to score more and likely took the round.

Early in the third round Hari scored the second knockdown, dropping Verhoven to the canvas with left head kick. The latter beat the count and the fight resumed.

Badr looked real good up until his injury #Collision2 pic.twitter.com/EYiUnBqu1K — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 21, 2019

Hari continued pressure, threw another head kick and right hand to the body. He then switched to southpaw and executed left spinning back kick. Verhoeven took it on the guard and moved forward, which made Hari fall on the ground. He attempted to get up, but couldn’t do it, due to suffered leg injury, which might have been a dislocated knee or sprained ankle.

Badr Hari hurt his ankle somehow during this kick and he's balling on the canvas. He's obviously pissed this happened during this huge fight. #Collision2 pic.twitter.com/vIzdL7r4LU — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) December 21, 2019

The referee Atsushi Onari called it a knockdown and started counting. After seeing that Hari was unable to continue he waved the fight off.

Rico Verhoeven was declared the winner by TKO and retained his belt for the ninth time. In addition he updated his record to 56-10, 17 KO/TKO. Badr Hari, who was taken out off the ring on a stretcher, dropped 106-14, 92 KO/TKO.

Ultimately, the Rico vs Badr 2 fight result looks as the following: Rico Verhoeven def. Badr Hari by TKO (leg injury, R3 at 0:57).

