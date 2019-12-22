Bellator 236 takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 22 (AEDT). The event airs live on DAZN, following the “Salute the Troops” fight card on Paramount Network held at the same venue a day earlier.

In the main event 10-fight undefeated champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane faces Kate Jackson (11-3) in defense of her flyweight title. In the co-main event A.J. McKee (15-0) and Derek Campos (20-9) square off in the quarterfinal bout of Bellator featherweight World Grand Prix.

Stay tuned with Bellator 236 live results presented below.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson

A.J. McKee vs. Derek Campos

Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Julianna Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26).

Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).

Zach Zane def. Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Keoni Diggs def. Scotty Hao by submission (RNC, R2 at 2:23).

Kai Kamaka III def. Spencer Higa by unanimous decision (30-27 x3).

Dustin Barca def. Brandon Pieper by submission (RNC, R1 at 0:58).

Ben Wilhelm def. Keali’i Kanekoa by submission (RNC, R1 at 2:24).

Swayne Makana Lunasco def. Kaylan Gorospe by TKO (strikes, R3 at 3:29).

Nate Yoshimura vs. Chas Dunhour – scheduled after the main event.