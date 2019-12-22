Alex Pereira made the fifth successful defense of his middleweight kickboxing title by KO last night in Arnhem, Netherlands. He did it in fashion.

The Brazilian champion faced the challenger from Turkey Ertugul Bayrak in the scheduled for five rounds bout. The contest lasted exactly for three minutes.

Pereira scored one punch knockout with a vicious left hook right at the bell. Watch it for yourself below.

ALEX PEREIRA ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!? Another highlight reel KO for the CHAMP-CHAMP! @mypowerdot #GLORY74 pic.twitter.com/g8awnxZilq — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) December 21, 2019

Ultimately Alex Pereira updated his record to 32-6, 21 KO, declaring the fourth first-round knockout in his GLORY run and the fifth knockout victory of his last six wins. Ertugul Bayrak dropped to 18-6, 5 KO.

In the main event Badr Hari dropped Rico Verhoeven twice, but lost the fight by TKO due to leg injury in the third round. The complete results can be found here.