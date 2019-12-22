GLORY Collision 2 was held on December 22 (AEDT) at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Kickboxing event on UFC Fight Pass featured a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

The headline-bout featured the defending heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven up against K-1 legend Badr Hari, squaring off in the highly anticipated rematch. The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Hari sustained leg injury at 0:59 of the third round and was unable to continue. Verhoeven retained his belt for the ninth time, taking the win by TKO.

Alex Pereira made the fifth successful defense of his middleweight title by knockout at the end of the first round against Ertugrul Bayrak. The complete GLORY Collision 2 results can be found below.

Glory Collision 2 results

Rico Verhoeven def. Badr Hari by TKO (leg injury, R3 at 0:59)

Luis Tavares def. Stephane Susperregui by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-27 x3)

Mohammed Jaraya def. Massaro Glunder by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x4)

Zakaria Zouggary def. Asa Ten Pow by unanimous decision (30-27 x5)

Alex Pereira def. Ertugrul Bayrak by KO (left hook, R1 at 3:00)

Serhiy Adamchuk def. Aleksei Ulianov by split decision (29-28 x3, 27-30 x2)

Ariel Machado def. Michael Duut by unanimous decision (29-26, 30-25 x4)

Itay Gershon def. Li Sanjin by majority decision (28-28, 30-26 x4)

Antonio Plazibat def. Jahfarr Wilnis by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x4)

Donovan Wisse def. Cesar Almeida by majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 30-26 x3)

Nordine Mahieddine def. Cihad Kepenel by extra round split decision (10-9 x4, 9-10)

Ulric Bokeme def. Kevin van Heeckeren by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x4)

Rebekah Irwin def. Yi Xu by unanimous decision (29-28 x5)