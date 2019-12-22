Jermell Charlo becomes two-time WBC super welterweight champion

Tony Harrison and Jermell Charlo squared off in the rematch on December 22 (AEDT) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The contest featured the defending WBC super welterweight champion up against former titleholder in the championship rematch. The bout headlined the PBC on FOX fight card.

Their first fight in December 2018 at Barclays Center in New York City went a full twelve-round distance and ended in favor of Harrison, who scored a unanimous decision to claim the belt. Their second encounter ended prior to the final bell.

Charlo knocked Harrison down for the first time in the second round. The latter beat the count and the fight resumed.

CHARLO STRIKES FIRST! It's an early knockdown for @TwinCharlo after both fighters trade shots in Round 2. #HarrisonCharlo2 pic.twitter.com/7k5pEGli6B — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 22, 2019

In Round 11 Charlo dropped Harrison twice. The referee had to make him walk towards him, in order to be sure he was able to continue. Charlo went celebrating, however the defending champion beat both counts.

LIONS ONLY! ?@TwinCharlo knocks down Harrison not once, but twice in Round 11 to win back his belt! #HarrisonCharlo2 pic.twitter.com/o4coEpIBwV — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 22, 2019

The stoppage came moments later when Charlo was back in business, unloading a barrage of punches. The referee decided he had seen enough, jumped in and waved the fight off. Harrison was protesting.

IT. IS. OVER. Jermell Charlo reclaims his 154-pound belt with an 11th round stoppage! #HarrisonCharlo2 pic.twitter.com/vW2PC2cj5D — PBC (@premierboxing) December 22, 2019

Ultimately, the Harrison vs Charlo 2 fight result looks as the following: Jermell Charlo def. Tony Harrison by TKO (referee stoppage, R 11 at 2:28).

In addition to the belt, the two-time WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo updated his record to 33-1, 17 KO. Tony Harrison dropped to 28-3, 21 KO.