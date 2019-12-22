Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao makes the fourth defense of his featherweight belt against Serhiy Adamchuk on March 1 (AEDT). The pair meets for the third time, battling it out in the headliner of GLORY 75 taking place at Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands.

The Thai champion Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (163-36-3, 27 KO) won both of their previous bouts. This past February he scored a unanimous decision to retain his belt. In March 2017 he took a split decision in the final of featherweight contender tournament.

In his recent bout last November in Chicago, Petchpanomrung retained the title by majority draw in the rematch with Kevin Vannostrand. Prior to that he won seven bouts in a row.

Serhiy Adamchuk (40-11, 15 KO) is fresh off the win by split decision against Aleksei Ulianov, earned last night at Collision 2. In November he took the win by TKO in the third round against Abraham Vidales. The challenger from Ukraine makes his third attempt to win the belt.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between Hamicha (38-2, 28 KO) and Dmitrii Menshikov (23-2, 18 KO). The announced to date GLORY 75 fight card can be found below.

GLORY 75 Utrecht: Petchpanomrung vs. Adamchuk 3

Featherweight Petchpanomrung vs. Serhii Adamchuk

Welterweight Hamicha vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui vs. Jakob Styben

Lightweight Tyjani Beztati vs. Michael Palandre