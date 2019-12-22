Rico Verhoeven retained his GLORY heavyweight title in the rematch against Badr Hari on December 22 (AEDT) in Arnhem, Netherlands. In the fight that lasted for just over two rounds, “The King of Kickboxing” was dropped twice – courtesy of “Golden Boy’s” overhand right and left kick to the head (watch it here). He took the win by TKO, after the latter sustained leg injury and was unable to continue.

“I let myself get surprised twice tonight, so I am very disappointed in myself,” Rico Verhoeven said after the fight. “But otherwise the game plan was working, outside of those mistakes. I let my emotions get the best of me a bit. I got hit, but I got back up,” said Verhoeven.

“I was losing, but I was still in the fight. It’s not over until the fifth bell rings. The fight isn’t over until it’s over.”

Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari first met in December 2016. The scheduled for three rounds non-title bout ended in the second round in favor of the current champion, who took the win also by TKO due to arm injury to his opponent.

“Let him get healthy and we’ll do it again,” Verhoeven said proposing the third encounter with Hari.

Earlier this year both athletes signed the multi-fight contracts with GLORY Kickboxing (Hari in May and Verhoeven in November). The promotion will likely try to book another battle between them. This, of course, depends on how serious Hari’s injury is.

