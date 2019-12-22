The final “Thai Fight” promotion for 2019 was held last night (Dec. 21) in Patong, Thailand. The event featured a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts, where the rope is used around hand and forearm instead of the boxing gloves. Famed Muay Thai fighter Saenchai battled it out in the headliner of the show.

Thai southpaw Saenchai faced Tophik Abdullaev of Georgia in the final of 70 kg Muay Thai tournament. The scheduled for three rounds contest ended at the end of the opening round. Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion declared the win by knockout after he landed left body shot followed by a pair of knees.

In addition, riding the 51-fight streak Saenchai updated his record to 314-49-2. The event was his ninth appearance inside the squared circle this year, and the fourth win prior to the final bell.

The complete results from Thai Fight Patong can be found below.

Saenchai P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym def. Tophik Abdullaev by KO (R1).

Kitti Sor.Jor.Danrayong def. Gabriel Mazzetti by decision.

Amir Naseri def. Petch-Samui Lukjaoporongtom by decision.

Tengnueng Sitjesairoong def. Cyrus Washington by decision.

P.T.T. V.Rujirawong def. Kofi Tukama by KO (R1).

Payak-Samui Lukjaoporongtom def. Adaylton Freitas by decision.

Mavlud Tupiev def. Samingdej Lukjaoporongtom by KO (R2).

Chanajon P.K.Saenchai Muaythai Gym def. Nayanesh Ayman by decision.

Peter Denman vs. Krystof Lewczyszyn – draw.