Badr Hari returned to action this past Sunday (Dec. 22 AEDT), which was his first appearance inside the squared circle in more than a year. K-1 kickboxing veteran challenged the defending GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the “three years in a making” rematch.

Similarly to their first encounter the second fight ended due to injury. In 2016 Hari suffered arm injury. This past weekend something happened to his leg, after he threw a spinning back kick (video here). Meanwhile, Verhoeven won a non-title bout by TKO in Round 2 and retained his belt via third-round TKO (respectively).

“I want to thank all my army for this incredible fight night,” Badr Hari wrote in the caption to a post on Instagram on Monday. “You were amazing and I can’t describe what I felt entering the ring in this crazy atmosphere. It was unique and I’m so proud to have your support behind me.”

“You can imagine how it is difficult for me to accept this outcome.”

“I have shown the world that I’m still the most dominant fighter of the heavyweight division. I’m also fully convinced that I will conquer this belt.”

“I would also like to thank Rico Verhoeven for his exemplary sportsmanship after my injury.”

“I will be back. Be prepared.”

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO/TKO) is a former It’s Showtime and K-1 heavyweight champion. His resume includes dozens of spectacular knockouts against Alistair Overeem, Semmy Schilt, Peter Aerts, Ray Sefo, among others.

Post-fight Rico Verhoeven (56-10, 17 KO/TKO) said that he was losing, but was still in the game. He retained the belt for the ninth time.