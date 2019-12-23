The level of risk in combat sports is somewhat similar to any other sport, whether it’s soccer, swimming, car racing or whatever. It can be dangerous. In fighting the goal is quite obvious – the competitors intent to break each other’s faces, ribs and other parts of the body. Well, time to time people unfortunately break themselves.

Salvador Becerra suffered a gruesome arm break in his MMA fight against Milko Tucto at the recent Combate Americas event held in Peruvian city capital, Lima. The (graphic) video below was shared on Twitter by caposa.

Tucto lifted his opponent, making a takedown. Becerra attempted to defend from slamming on the floor, by having his right hand used as a pillar. Yet, the weight and gravity took its own, snapping his arm.

Warning Graphic: Milko Tucto breaks Salvador Becerra's arm with a slam in R1#CopaCombate pic.twitter.com/1InpxDtTth — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 21, 2019

Seeing what happened the referee rushed in. The fight was over. Tucto took the win by TKO in the first round. Becerra reportedly got medical attention.