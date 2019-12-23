Over 30-thousand fans and spectators around the world on UFC Fight Pass were unlikely left disappointed after last night’s kickboxing event at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Although the headline-bout ended somewhat unfinished it was indeed full action, fireworks and ninja style performance, or whatever you want to call it.

Serhiy Adamchuk once again executed a rolling kick in his featherweight contender fight against Aleksei Ulianov. The clip is below.

Itay Gershon went further. Not only he landed a spinning back kick right on the chin of Zhaoyang Li, he followed it up with a jumping knee strike. You can watch it for yourself below.

Interestingly, both encounter somehow went the full distance. As well, none ended in a unanimous decision. Yet, it was indeed some sort of ninja stuff inside the squared circle.

Adamchuk took a split decision against Ulianov and earned a shot at featherweight title against Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9. Gershon took a majority decision against Li in a three-round lightweight encounter.

The headline-bout between Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari saw a couple of knockdowns (watch) in style of “Golden Boy” everyone wanted to see. The feature-fight indeed featured one punch KO, courtesy of Alex Pereira (video here).