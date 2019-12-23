Conor McGregor returns to action on January 19 (AEDT). “The Notorious” faces Donald Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tickets for the event were sold out in one day.

“Per Dana White, UFC 246 sold out T-Mobile Arena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million,” Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports reported via Twitter.

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

The available to the public tickets starting at US$350 up to US$1500 were sold in three minutes, MMA Mania reported.

Last week it was announced that UFC PPV price on ESPN+ gets increased, starting with McGregor vs. Cerrone fight.

Conor McGregor (21-4) hasn’t fought since October 2018, when he lost by submission in the fourth round against the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 31-year-old MMA fighter from Ireland is a former two-division champion in the UFC (featherweight and lightweight).

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts prior to the final horn, suffering the first-round stoppage against Justin Gaethje and second-round TKO (doctor stoppage) against Tony Ferguson (25-3). Before that the representative of the country-host “Cowboy” was riding the three-fight win streak. He is a former UFC lightweight title challenger.

The McGregor vs. Cerrone fight is scheduled for five rounds at welterweight. McGregor was promised a potential championship rematch against Nurmagomedov if he wins.