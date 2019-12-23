The World Kickboxing Network is back to New Zealand on May 30, 2020 with a full day and night fight show. The event presented by Sky Sport takes place at YMCA Stadium in Auckland, following a successful NZ World Cup held this past November.

The kick off is scheduled for 10am (local time). The program includes a series of amateur matchups, giving opportunities to new fighters to experience the ring time.

The fight night titled France vs. New Zealand is set for 7pm. The headline-bout features Greg Tony up against David Tuitupou. The pair of heavyweights squares off in a three-round international kickboxing battle (K-1 style).

Greg Tony was expected to headline a historic event in November in defense of his WKN super heavyweight title against Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva. The bout fell off after the latter wasn’t cleared to compete after his previous outing.

The “Gentleman” was last seen in action at Fight Night Saint Tropez 6 last August, when he stopped Frederic Sinistra in the second round. Before that Tony KO’d Bresko Bence and Bob Sapp in the second and first rounds (respectively).

The resume of Greg Tony also includes the victories against Daniel Ghita, Errol Zimmerman, among others. In addition he went up against the likes of Badr Hari and Hesdy Gerges.

The representative of the country-host, David Tuitupou is the winner of last year’s “King of the Ring” tournament in Auckland. The 160+ kg “Titan” took all by way of knockout in the second round against Nato La’aulu. On the way to the final he defeated James Pascoe and Ata Fakalelu.

The undercard will see a series of bouts with local and international competitors, all on Sky Sport TV giving opportunities to be recognized nationally and globally. Tickets information can be found on combatworldcup.com.