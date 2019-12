The final Bellator fight card for 2019 takes place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. MMA event airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN, featuring Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, squaring off in the headliner of fight show.

The co-main event is a battle between Michael Chandler and Sidney Outlaw. Also on the card, Michael “Venom” Page faces Shinsho Anzai, and Lorenz Larkin takes on K-Taro Nakamura. In addition, Ilara Joanne meets. Kana Watanabe, and Goiti Yamauchi goes up against Daron Cruickshank. The full Bellator Japan fight card can be found below.

The Bellator Japan tickets information can be found here.

How to watch Bellator Japan

MMA fans can watch Bellator Japan live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The date and start in the US is set for Saturday, December 28 at 10pm ET / 9pm CT. The main card schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, December 29 at 2pm AEDT.

The post-lims at Bellator Japan are powered by Rizin Fighting Federation. The card airs on SKY PerfecTV and GYAO (in Japan), after the main card concludes. In addition RIZIN.20 fight card will be available in Japan on New Year’s Eve on DAZN, SKY PerfecTV and GYAO.

Bellator 237 fight card

Main Card (Paramount Network and DAZN)

Heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

160-pound catchweight Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw

173-pound catchweight Michael “Venom” Page vs. Shinsho Anzai

Welterweight Lorenz Larkin vs. K-Taro Nakamura

Flyweight Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe

Lightweight Goiti Yamauchi vs. Daron Cruickshank

Post-lims (SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan)

120 kg Shoma Shibisai vs. Sergey Shemetov

77 kg Ryuichiro Sumimura vs. Jon Tuck

49 kg Andy Nguyen vs. Ai Shimizu

58 kg Yusaku Nakamura vs. Makoto Takahashi

68 kg Ren Hiramoto vs. Takahiro Ashida

49 kg Kanna Asakura vs. Jayme Hinshaw

53 kg Haruo Ochi vs. Jarred Brooks

71 kg Yusuke Yachi vs. Hiroto Uesako