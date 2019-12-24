No wonder why they call Argentina a South American capital of kickboxing. Over the years the country has produced dozens of prominent competitors, including Federico Roma and Ignacio Capllonch, to name a couple. And yet, here is a new generation in fight action, already performing a somewhat quite complicated spinning back kick. Furthermore, scoring a knockout.

WKN Argentina shared a clip on Twitter on Tuesday, showcasing a pair of, what seems to be, featherweights, squaring off in an amateur kickboxing bout. The event titled “Combate Por la Gloria” recently took place at Club Hidalgo in Jose Maria Ezeiza, Buenos Airs province.

The athletes wear a protective head gear, big gloves and shin pads. However, nothing can really save from a perfectly timed spinning back (heel) kick, right? Watch it for yourself below.

Viva Argentina! The country is a host of an on-going series of amateur tournaments titled “Estrellas de Acero” (Steel Stars), which is aimed to help build a new generation and popularize kickboxing throughout its all regions. They are also very good at football (soccer) too, as well as at “The Sweet Science” with Marcos “El Chino” Maidana representing.

One of the most famous spinning back kicks of the current era of kickboxing belongs to “Slovakian Giant” Tomas Mozny. The clip shared on Facebook in 2016 gained over a million views in one week. If you missed it, here it is (bellow).

To do a spinning back kick is indeed not that simple. K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari hurt his own leg in attempt to KO GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in their Collision 2 fight last weekend.