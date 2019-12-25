Conor McGregor goes up against Donald Cerrone at a sold out T-Mobile Arena on January 19 (AEDT). The pair meets at welterweight, battling it out in the headliner of UFC 246 pay-per-view fight card.

McGregor, who has previously held featherweight and lightweight titles, fought at welterweight twice against Nate Diaz in 2016. He seems to be taking his return to a heavier, 170-pound weight division seriously.

Twitter user “TheMysticMacMob” shared three photos of Conor McGregor, captioned “Conors looking jacked. The king is back and ready to take over [sic]”. Have a look for yourself below.

The upcoming fight against “Cowboy” Cerrone marks the return of McGregor, since his last appearance inside the Octagon in October 2018 when he lost against the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission in the fourth round. “The Notorious” has also been promised a potential championship rematch with the 155-pound king if he beats Cerrone at 170.

UFC President Dana White explained why and how here.